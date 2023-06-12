Why Unilever PLC (UL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -1.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.44 and a high of $55.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $50.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $56.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.59% off the consensus price target high of $65.23 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -25.67% lower than the price target low of $39.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.84, the stock is -3.86% and -6.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 0.68% off its SMA200. UL registered 8.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.46.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.26%, and is -1.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.69% over the week and 0.75% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 127000 employees, a market worth around $125.15B and $64.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.48. Distance from 52-week low is 17.44% and -10.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unilever PLC (UL) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.80% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.52B, and float is at 2.52B with Short Float at 0.09%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -2.61% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 1.00% higher over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 19.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.