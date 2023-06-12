Will Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) is -42.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $1.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.45% off the consensus price target high of $1.45 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 60.45% higher than the price target low of $1.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is -6.62% and -12.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -46.43% off its SMA200. ACB registered -66.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.09.

The stock witnessed a -14.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.11%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has around 1338 employees, a market worth around $234.90M and $211.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.16% and -72.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-183.60%).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.30% this year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.45M, and float is at 299.83M with Short Float at 10.45%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times.