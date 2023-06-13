Analysts suggest Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) could spike 40.16% in a year

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is -14.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.38 and a high of $23.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $22.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.16% off the consensus price target high of $27.89 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 11.74% higher than the price target low of $18.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.69, the stock is 0.27% and -1.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.88 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -8.19% off its SMA200. CVE registered -30.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.28.

The stock witnessed a 5.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.30%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has around 5998 employees, a market worth around $31.69B and $47.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.20 and Fwd P/E is 4.63. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.05% and -30.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.60% this year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading -33.93% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -15.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.