Analysts suggest FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) could spike 35.0% in a year

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -6.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -73.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.60, the stock is 16.29% and 15.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.16 million and changing 11.59% at the moment leaves the stock -16.17% off its SMA200. FCEL registered -31.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.20.

The stock witnessed a 17.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.24%, and is 20.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.32% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 513 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $157.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.89% and -52.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.30% this year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 406.32M, and float is at 405.31M with Short Float at 16.37%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.