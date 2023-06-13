Analysts suggest Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) could spike 39.13% in a year

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is -6.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.42 and a high of $41.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $30.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $37.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.13% off the consensus price target high of $48.84 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 4.22% higher than the price target low of $31.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.73, the stock is 2.54% and -1.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -6.62% off its SMA200. SU registered -28.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.42.

The stock witnessed a 3.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.83%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 16558 employees, a market worth around $38.84B and $42.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.66 and Fwd P/E is 4.88. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.51% and -28.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.10% this year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 8.13%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading -0.47% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is -15.69% lower over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 4.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.