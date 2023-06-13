Analysts suggest Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) could spike 45.52% in a year

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -9.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.10 and a high of $8.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.52% off the consensus price target high of $9.71 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -13.76% lower than the price target low of $4.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.29, the stock is 1.67% and -2.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.07 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -9.93% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -33.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.49.

The stock witnessed a 2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.29%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 104931 employees, a market worth around $18.05B and $25.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.28. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.73% and -34.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.99B with Short Float at 0.73%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -9.67% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 86.56% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 31.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.