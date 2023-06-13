Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) is -60.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is 61.01% and -13.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.15 million and changing 55.88% at the moment leaves the stock -89.45% off its SMA200. SFR registered -95.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.01%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.29.

The stock witnessed a 28.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.07%, and is 55.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.63% over the week and 24.58% over the month.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $26.03M and $29.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 124.69% and -96.64% from its 52-week high.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 358.30% this year.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 13.87M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.