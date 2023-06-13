Are we looking at the next big move in Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is 20.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.93 and a high of $123.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COF stock was last observed hovering at around $111.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.97% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -55.32% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.83, the stock is 9.34% and 14.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 11.19% off its SMA200. COF registered -6.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.50%.

The stock witnessed a 27.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.83%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has around 56100 employees, a market worth around $42.75B and $34.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.71 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.24% and -9.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.50% this year.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.60M, and float is at 377.50M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mouadeb Mark Daniel,the company’sPresident, U.S. Card. SEC filings show that Mouadeb Mark Daniel sold 469 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $110.00 per share for a total of $51590.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16396.0 shares.

Capital One Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Blinde Neal (President, Commercial Banking) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $115.16 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the COF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, FAIRBANK RICHARD D (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 12,537 shares at an average price of $114.77 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 3,757,022 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 12.52% up over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is 9.73% higher over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -15.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.