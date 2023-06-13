Are we looking at the next big move in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is -27.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $6.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 36.67% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is 0.72% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -32.76% off its SMA200. INVZ registered -28.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.02.

The stock witnessed a 18.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.66%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has around 468 employees, a market worth around $401.02M and $5.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.69% and -54.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.60%).

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.50% this year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.36M, and float is at 126.10M with Short Float at 7.37%.