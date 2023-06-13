Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is -58.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $10.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARQQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -31.3% lower than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is 25.67% and 27.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -58.11% off its SMA200. ARQQ registered -76.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.07.

The stock witnessed a 42.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.04%, and is 8.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.93% over the week and 17.68% over the month.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $209.74M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 115.71% and -85.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.20%).

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 121.60% this year.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.43M, and float is at 53.83M with Short Float at 3.20%.