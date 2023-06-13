Auddia Inc. (AUUD) – The 18.67% Upside Potential Remains

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) is 27.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $1.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUUD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 164.04% and 144.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 145.31 million and changing 181.50% at the moment leaves the stock 23.61% off its SMA200. AUUD registered 30.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.00%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.48.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 130.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.23%, and is 192.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.47% over the week and 21.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 221.05% and -30.29% from its 52-week high.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Auddia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.58M, and float is at 8.96M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Auddia Inc. (AUUD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thramann Jeffrey John,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Thramann Jeffrey John bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $6449.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.74 million shares.

Auddia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that Thramann Jeffrey John (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $0.96 per share for $2412.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.73 million shares of the AUUD stock.