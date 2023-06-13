Azul S.A. (AZUL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is 94.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $13.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $11.88, the stock is 21.51% and 49.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 56.12% off its SMA200. AZUL registered 19.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.74.

The stock witnessed a 51.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.03%, and is 6.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 13651 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $3.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.00. Profit margin for the company is -21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.99% and -8.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 83.00% this year.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.02M, and float is at 111.87M with Short Float at 6.10%.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) that is trading 3.56% up over the past 12 months.