Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is -26.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.03 and a high of $7.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $5.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.62% off the consensus price target high of $7.63 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.87% higher than the price target low of $4.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is -1.82% and -8.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -4.34% at the moment leaves the stock -23.59% off its SMA200. BTE registered -53.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.57.

The stock witnessed a 0.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.06%, and is -4.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.17 and Fwd P/E is 2.59. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.42% and -53.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.90%).

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baytex Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.20% this year.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 545.06M, and float is at 541.73M with Short Float at 6.61%.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading -19.70% down over the past 12 months and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) that is -35.36% lower over the same period.