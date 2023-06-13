Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is -31.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.23 and a high of $29.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $163.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.46% off the consensus price target high of $249.12 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are 82.29% higher than the price target low of $91.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.29, the stock is -4.52% and -15.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.82 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -17.06% off its SMA200. BILI registered -35.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.05.

The stock witnessed a -14.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.80%, and is 8.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 11092 employees, a market worth around $6.61B and $3.08B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.93% and -44.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Overweight”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 410.56M, and float is at 382.61M with Short Float at 5.35%.