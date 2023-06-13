CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Is Up 70.37% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is 70.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $6.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.37% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are -46.81% lower than the price target low of $4.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.90, the stock is 6.97% and 12.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 43.21% off its SMA200. CX registered 68.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.00%, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has around 43718 employees, a market worth around $10.38B and $15.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.72. Distance from 52-week low is 115.62% and -1.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.50% this year.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.45B, and float is at 1.45B with Short Float at 0.72%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is trading 24.93% up over the past 12 months and Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) that is 27.82% higher over the same period.