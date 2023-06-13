Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CENN Stock Is Going Next

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) is -34.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -10.47% and -21.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -55.88% off its SMA200. CENN registered -84.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.77.

The stock witnessed a -21.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.32%, and is -7.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.81% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $79.51M and $11.16M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.58% and -86.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.26M, and float is at 161.26M with Short Float at 8.18%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.