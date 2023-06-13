Check out this: Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) is -86.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $3.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 66.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -35.09% and -59.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing -20.33% at the moment leaves the stock -87.87% off its SMA200. MIMO registered -94.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -64.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.50%, and is 8.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.14% over the week and 28.75% over the month.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) has around 226 employees, a market worth around $13.73M and $154.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.93% and -95.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.80%).

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.47M, and float is at 55.73M with Short Float at 0.29%.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRANT DAVID MARK ELIAS,the company’sSVP & CFO. SEC filings show that BRANT DAVID MARK ELIAS sold 873 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $1.87 per share for a total of $1633.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Shalev Uzi (CTO) sold a total of 483 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $1.87 per share for $903.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the MIMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, SMITH PETERSEN HENRIK (Chief Sales&Marketing Officer) disposed off 397 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $742.0. The insider now directly holds 694,813 shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO).