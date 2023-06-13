Check out this: Equinor ASA (EQNR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is -15.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.23 and a high of $40.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQNR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $38.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.27% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.44% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.00, the stock is 6.07% and 4.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.55 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -7.11% off its SMA200. EQNR registered -16.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.96.

The stock witnessed a 4.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.10%, and is 6.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has around 21936 employees, a market worth around $88.99B and $142.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.16. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.94% and -27.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinor ASA (EQNR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinor ASA is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 243.00% this year.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.12B, and float is at 3.12B with Short Float at 0.27%.