Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CD Stock Is Going Next

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is -9.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.86 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $75.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.05% off the consensus price target high of $103.72 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 87.35% higher than the price target low of $57.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.21, the stock is 22.83% and 16.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 0.56% off its SMA200. CD registered 0.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.63.

The stock witnessed a 22.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.78%, and is 19.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $713.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.33. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.35% and -21.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.90% this year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 372.02M, and float is at 200.58M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 25.33% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 8.97% higher over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -30.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.