Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) – The 15.04% Upside Potential Remains

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is 2.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -28.0% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is -2.36% and 8.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.88 million and changing -4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -25.96% off its SMA200. CLOV registered -59.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.21.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.80%, and is -7.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has around 656 employees, a market worth around $445.22M and $3.13B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.95% and -73.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.81M, and float is at 346.34M with Short Float at 10.04%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times.