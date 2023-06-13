CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) down -13.39% since start of the year

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is -13.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $17.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNHI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $19.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.13% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 11.57% higher than the price target low of $15.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.91, the stock is 2.20% and -0.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.12 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -4.27% off its SMA200. CNHI registered -2.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.18.

The stock witnessed a 0.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.89%, and is 5.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has around 40070 employees, a market worth around $18.98B and $24.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.69 and Fwd P/E is 7.80. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.23% and -22.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 1.26%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 6.36% up over the past 12 months and AGCO Corporation (AGCO) that is 6.43% higher over the same period. Deere & Company (DE) is 12.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.