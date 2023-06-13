Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Is Down -5.84% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is -5.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $10.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $10.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.55% off the consensus price target high of $13.30 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 21.61% higher than the price target low of $8.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is 0.06% and -5.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -5.56% off its SMA200. CPG registered -35.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.99.

The stock witnessed a -1.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.23%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has around 768 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.52 and Fwd P/E is 3.61. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.58% and -35.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.80% this year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 548.88M, and float is at 538.18M with Short Float at 1.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): Who are the competitors?

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is -53.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.