Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 360.73% Change This Year

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) is 360.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -198.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is 110.59% and 151.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.04 million and changing 12.03% at the moment leaves the stock 172.58% off its SMA200. DHC registered 46.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 274.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.61.

The stock witnessed a 238.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.72%, and is 71.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.10% over the week and 10.89% over the month.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $703.55M and $1.32B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 388.52% and 8.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.00% this year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.59M, and float is at 236.44M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PORTNOY ADAM D.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 1,905,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $2.59 per share for a total of $4.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17.25 million shares.

Diversified Healthcare Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that PORTNOY ADAM D. (Director) bought a total of 1,690,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $2.46 per share for $4.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.34 million shares of the DHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, PORTNOY ADAM D. (Director) acquired 2,400,000 shares at an average price of $2.34 for $5.61 million. The insider now directly holds 13,651,304 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC).