DLocal Limited (DLO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is -22.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.03 and a high of $33.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.68% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -20.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.08, the stock is -4.46% and -10.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -28.73% off its SMA200. DLO registered -56.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.07.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.25%, and is 23.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 9.34% over the month.

DLocal Limited (DLO) has around 726 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $468.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.04 and Fwd P/E is 16.09. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.73% and -64.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

DLocal Limited (DLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DLocal Limited (DLO) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DLocal Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.13M, and float is at 144.61M with Short Float at 6.73%.