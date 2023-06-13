Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -4.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.02 and a high of $45.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $37.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $43.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.49% off the consensus price target high of $48.38 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 6.18% higher than the price target low of $39.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.50, the stock is 1.21% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -4.43% off its SMA200. ENB registered -18.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.70.

The stock witnessed a -5.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.91%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $76.38B and $37.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.47 and Fwd P/E is 12.53. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.08% and -18.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.60% this year.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 2.57%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Enbridge Inc. (ENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 22 times.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 6.23% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -28.84% lower over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -7.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.