Gerdau S.A. (GGB) on Track to Reach $6.64 in a Year

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is -0.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.63 and a high of $6.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.59% off the consensus price target high of $7.98 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 8.21% higher than the price target low of $5.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.14, the stock is 4.47% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 3.71% off its SMA200. GGB registered -0.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.52.

The stock witnessed a 8.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.65%, and is 1.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $8.59B and $16.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.83 and Fwd P/E is 7.91. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.78% and -17.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.10B with Short Float at 0.88%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -0.71% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 20.07% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -8.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.