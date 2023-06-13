Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is 1.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.67 and a high of $26.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.21% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.61, the stock is 2.43% and 1.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -3.23% off its SMA200. HR registered -19.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.40.

The stock witnessed a -1.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.76%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 583 employees, a market worth around $7.48B and $1.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.98% and -27.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.30% this year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.84M, and float is at 378.54M with Short Float at 3.26%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kilroy James Joseph IV,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $19.02 per share for a total of $45647.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26601.0 shares.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Kilroy James Joseph IV (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $19.27 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24201.0 shares of the HR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Hull Robert E (EVP – Investments) disposed off 7,341 shares at an average price of $20.13 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 187,791 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -1.71% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -13.60% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -19.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.