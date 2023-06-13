Hecla Mining Company (HL) Is Down -4.81% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is -4.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.29, the stock is -1.39% and -10.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.68 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 0.06% off its SMA200. HL registered 14.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.92.

The stock witnessed a -1.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.22%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $731.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.99. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.21% and -24.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hecla Mining Company (HL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -206.70% this year.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 600.08M, and float is at 562.56M with Short Float at 3.92%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times.

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -14.55% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -31.82% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -15.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.