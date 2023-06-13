HYLN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Now

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) is -18.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYLN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 11.21% and 13.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 9.83% at the moment leaves the stock -25.59% off its SMA200. HYLN registered -46.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.24.

The stock witnessed a -2.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.30%, and is 14.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $357.48M and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.74% and -59.62% from its 52-week high.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.12M, and float is at 121.97M with Short Float at 11.47%.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Card Andrew H JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Card Andrew H JR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $3.18 per share for a total of $31800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56435.0 shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Oxholm Jose Miguel (VP, General Counsel & CCO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $2.99 per share for $2990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the HYLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, GALLAGHER DENNIS M. (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $62000.0. The insider now directly holds 281,119 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN).