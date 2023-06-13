Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) is -60.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $4.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYZN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 5.33% and -13.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 6.95% at the moment leaves the stock -57.11% off its SMA200. HYZN registered -85.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.32.

The stock witnessed a -8.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.43%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.58% over the week and 13.13% over the month.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $155.32M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.82% and -86.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.30%).

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.90% this year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.54M, and float is at 86.99M with Short Float at 23.92%.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $6.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151.87 million shares.