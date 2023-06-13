Infosys Limited (INFY) – The 12.17% Upside Potential Remains

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -12.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.71 and a high of $20.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.5% off the consensus price target high of $23.08 offered by 53 analysts, but current levels are -12.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.81, the stock is 1.85% and 0.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.47 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -10.52% off its SMA200. INFY registered -16.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.27.

The stock witnessed a 5.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.45%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 343234 employees, a market worth around $65.85B and $17.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.65 and Fwd P/E is 19.28. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.46% and -23.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.90%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 53 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.14B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 1.23%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 5.43% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 68.20% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -16.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.