Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) is -4.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $21.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICPT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.04% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -48.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.86, the stock is -1.75% and -18.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -24.20% off its SMA200. ICPT registered -14.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.49.

The stock witnessed a -25.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.43%, and is 5.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $511.17M and $294.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is 70.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.44% and -45.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.60%).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.90% this year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.67M, and float is at 40.09M with Short Float at 12.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 46.85% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -14.77% lower over the same period. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is -14.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.