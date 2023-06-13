Is GSK plc (GSK) a good stock to buy now?

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) is -2.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.47 and a high of $44.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSK stock was last observed hovering at around $34.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $40.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.58% off the consensus price target high of $65.60 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -4.4% lower than the price target low of $32.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.39, the stock is -1.55% and -4.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 0.55% off its SMA200. GSK registered -21.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.23.

The stock witnessed a -5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.60%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

GSK plc (GSK) has around 69400 employees, a market worth around $69.28B and $36.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is 50.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.82% and -23.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

GSK plc (GSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSK plc (GSK) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GSK plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.50% this year.

GSK plc (GSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 1.99B with Short Float at 0.17%.

GSK plc (GSK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GSK plc (GSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

GSK plc (GSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 17.78% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -1.87% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -22.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.