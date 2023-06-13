Is PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) a good stock to buy now?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -6.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.80 and a high of $106.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $76.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $741.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.0% off the consensus price target high of $1086.47 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are 86.35% higher than the price target low of $557.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.09, the stock is 13.80% and 12.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 1.61% off its SMA200. PDD registered 29.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.90.

The stock witnessed a 16.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.54%, and is 11.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has around 12992 employees, a market worth around $98.86B and $20.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.17 and Fwd P/E is 13.99. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.11% and -28.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is a “Buy”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 41 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 302.60% this year.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 911.82M with Short Float at 3.17%.