Is PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) a good stock to buy now?

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) is -69.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -46.35% and -52.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing -17.49% at the moment leaves the stock -70.46% off its SMA200. PTE registered -92.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.22.

The stock witnessed a -51.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.22%, and is -49.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.86% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $1.49M and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -16.14% and -92.71% from its 52-week high.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PolarityTE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.90% this year.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.32M, and float is at 6.05M with Short Float at 1.99%.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHEN PETER A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COHEN PETER A sold 8,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $10946.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7243.0 shares.

PolarityTE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that COHEN PETER A (Director) sold a total of 15,106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $1.33 per share for $20023.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the PTE stock.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 3.89% up over the past 12 months and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) that is 5.24% higher over the same period. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -7.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.