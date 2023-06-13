Is Semtech Corporation (SMTC) a good stock to buy now?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is -20.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.82 and a high of $65.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMTC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.74% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 18.5% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.82, the stock is 6.69% and 8.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 6.64% at the moment leaves the stock -19.85% off its SMA200. SMTC registered -62.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.02.

The stock witnessed a 21.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.66%, and is 4.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.13% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has around 2248 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $790.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.00. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.06% and -65.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Semtech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.92M, and float is at 63.14M with Short Float at 14.06%.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Semtech Corporation (SMTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 22 times.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 16.12% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 7.71% higher over the same period. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 45.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.