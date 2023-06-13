Is Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) a good stock to buy now?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) is -83.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIVC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -13.49% and -22.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing 10.22% at the moment leaves the stock -87.32% off its SMA200. TIVC registered -94.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.19.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -40.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.59%, and is -3.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.28% over the week and 11.63% over the month.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $3.19M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.61% and -96.39% from its 52-week high.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.85M, and float is at 26.11M with Short Float at 10.76%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.