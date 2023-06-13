JD.com Inc. (JD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -34.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.57 and a high of $68.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $36.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $36.70, the stock is 3.52% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.34 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -24.16% off its SMA200. JD registered -40.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.48.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.50%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 450679 employees, a market worth around $58.49B and $147.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.13 and Fwd P/E is 10.70. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.27% and -46.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.80% this year.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.26B with Short Float at 1.89%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 1.71% up over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -21.87% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -36.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.