Lennar Corporation (LEN) – The 3.83% Upside Potential Remains

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is 27.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.54 and a high of $117.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEN stock was last observed hovering at around $114.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.58% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -35.76% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.40, the stock is 3.47% and 4.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.55 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 22.51% off its SMA200. LEN registered 46.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.07.

The stock witnessed a 1.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.61%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has around 12012 employees, a market worth around $36.75B and $33.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.14 and Fwd P/E is 10.68. Distance from 52-week low is 84.52% and -1.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.07M, and float is at 247.16M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCall Jeffrey Joseph,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that McCall Jeffrey Joseph sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $113.20 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Lennar Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that BESSETTE DIANE J (VP/CFO/Treasurer) sold a total of 9,289 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $103.16 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Collins David M (VP & Controller) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $82.00 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 41,382 shares of Lennar Corporation (LEN).

Lennar Corporation (LEN): Who are the competitors?

