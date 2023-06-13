Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is 18.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.79 and a high of $64.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMP stock was last observed hovering at around $60.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.43% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.36% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.55, the stock is -2.95% and 3.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 12.19% off its SMA200. MMP registered 11.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.55.

The stock witnessed a 8.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.00%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has around 1655 employees, a market worth around $12.34B and $3.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.69 and Fwd P/E is 11.27. Profit margin for the company is 33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.95% and -7.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.00M, and float is at 200.97M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTAGUE JAMES R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MONTAGUE JAMES R sold 2,892 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $53.43 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25095.0 shares.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 3.43% up over the past 12 months and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) that is -9.00% lower over the same period. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is 12.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.