Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) is -14.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.01 and a high of $29.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGY stock was last observed hovering at around $20.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.94% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 8.41% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.15, the stock is 0.72% and -3.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -10.72% off its SMA200. MGY registered -30.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.92.

The stock witnessed a 5.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.49%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has around 213 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.41. Profit margin for the company is 50.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.88% and -30.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.20%).

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.90% this year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.78M, and float is at 179.52M with Short Float at 10.98%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker John B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $24.26 per share for a total of $181.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.3 million shares.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that EnerVest, Ltd. (Director) sold a total of 7,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $24.26 per share for $181.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.3 million shares of the MGY stock.