MAT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Mattel Inc. (MAT) Now

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is 3.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.36 and a high of $24.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.52% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.72% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.49, the stock is 1.15% and 3.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -1.15% off its SMA200. MAT registered -22.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.47.

The stock witnessed a -0.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.44%, and is 4.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 33900 employees, a market worth around $6.68B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.05 and Fwd P/E is 12.41. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.38% and -24.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.94M, and float is at 352.67M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 3.89% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -7.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.