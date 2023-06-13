MOBQ Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Now

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is -68.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOBQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.79% off the consensus price target high of $5.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.79% higher than the price target low of $5.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is 2.49% and -2.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing -5.76% at the moment leaves the stock -75.91% off its SMA200. MOBQ registered -85.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.46.

The stock witnessed a 1.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.95%, and is 11.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.96% over the week and 16.18% over the month.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $3.01M and $3.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.83% and -93.11% from its 52-week high.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.90% this year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.05M, and float is at 10.72M with Short Float at 7.24%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.