NIO Inc. (NIO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -13.85% Change This Year

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is -13.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.00 and a high of $24.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $73.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.1% off the consensus price target high of $142.49 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 81.51% higher than the price target low of $45.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is 6.60% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 100.41 million and changing 8.67% at the moment leaves the stock -25.98% off its SMA200. NIO registered -55.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.73.

The stock witnessed a -0.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.75%, and is 9.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 26763 employees, a market worth around $14.29B and $6.93B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -65.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.80%).

NIO Inc. (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Inc. (NIO) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.30% this year.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.65B, and float is at 1.54B with Short Float at 7.71%.