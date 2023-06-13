Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is -30.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $18.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLPX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $3.63, the stock is 5.81% and -1.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -40.10% off its SMA200. OLPX registered -77.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.64.

The stock witnessed a 7.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.37%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $631.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.49. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.02% and -80.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.40% this year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 651.73M, and float is at 647.22M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.