PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is 15.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $19.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $10.12, the stock is -10.03% and 0.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -7.28% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -22.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.42.

The stock witnessed a -17.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.56%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 8778 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $3.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.77 and Fwd P/E is 1.55. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.75% and -48.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.20% this year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.70M, and float is at 200.03M with Short Float at 2.37%.