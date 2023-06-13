Positives for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) as stock gains in recent trading

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -11.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $59.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.44% off the consensus price target high of $83.98 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 76.44% higher than the price target low of $19.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.67, the stock is -3.59% and -19.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.97 million and changing -5.08% at the moment leaves the stock -4.15% off its SMA200. IQ registered 2.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.85.

The stock witnessed a -19.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.96%, and is 5.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.95% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 4981 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $4.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 113.90 and Fwd P/E is 10.15. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.03% and -41.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 938.52M, and float is at 521.12M with Short Float at 6.41%.