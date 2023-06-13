Positives for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) as stock gains in recent trading

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -16.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $12.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.27% off the consensus price target high of $18.56 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 79.49% higher than the price target low of $7.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 7.68% and -5.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.75 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -27.76% off its SMA200. LU registered -74.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.35%.

The stock witnessed a -1.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.62%, and is 19.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 71034 employees, a market worth around $3.74B and $7.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.59 and Fwd P/E is 3.38. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.71% and -77.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.28B, and float is at 2.19B with Short Float at 1.09%.