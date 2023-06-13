Positives for Nokia Oyj (NOK) as stock gains in recent trading

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -12.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $5.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is 1.58% and -4.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.91 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -10.84% off its SMA200. NOK registered -15.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.40.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 86896 employees, a market worth around $23.25B and $27.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.96 and Fwd P/E is 8.50. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.82% and -22.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Nokia Oyj is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.10% this year.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.57B, and float is at 5.57B with Short Float at 0.33%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -9.67% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 28.85% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 31.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.