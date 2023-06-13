Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.89% Change This Year

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -5.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $6.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $5.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $8.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.66% off the consensus price target high of $9.28 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 23.85% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is -7.26% and -13.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.45 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock -9.46% off its SMA200. SAND registered -24.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.01.

The stock witnessed a -13.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.98%, and is -8.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.00 and Fwd P/E is 41.25. Distance from 52-week low is 9.76% and -28.31% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.70% this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.79M, and float is at 247.42M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) that is 4.72% higher over the past 12 months. Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -42.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.